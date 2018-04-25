Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

KARACHI: A doctor of a state hospital here in the city allegedly assaulted a patient who had come in for treatment Tuesday night, Geo News reported, adding that it had obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.



The doctor, who has been identified as Dr Usman of the Jinnah Hospital, initially kicked the patient’s family out of the ward.

However, as the patient's relatives tried to register a complaint with a senior female medical professional, the doctor charged into the room again, accompanied by several unnamed men, who then beat the patient and his family once more.



Tanveer, one of the patient’s relatives, explained that he had taken his brother-in-law to the hospital so that he could medical attention for some hand-related injury. Upon reaching the facility, the doctor first humiliated the family, then kicked them out of the ward.



When the family tried to complain to the senior medical professional, Tanveer noted that the doctor who initially assaulted them came in along with seven other men and beat them both.

Police said a case was registered against Usman, who works in the orthopedic ward, as well as six other men.