Road rage in Karachi escalates to violence, one dead, another injured

KARACHI: Road rage claimed the life of a youth in Karachi after a verbal argument escalated into a brutal fight in Gulistan-e-Jauhar last Wednesday.



According to sources and family members, Ali Raza and his cousin Sajid got into an argument with unidentified individuals riding a car near Munawar Chorwangi.

The argument quickly escalated and the two cousins were beaten up by the passengers of the car.

As a crowd gathered, the passengers from the car declared them to be street criminals and left them at the mercy of the charged crowd that continued to beat the two. The severely injured cousins were then handed over to Rangers personnel.

Ali Raza succumbed to his wounds while being administered medical treatment.

Speaking to Geo News, the injured Sajid said they had gotten into an argument with the passengers in the car near Munawar Chowrangi after which the car followed them and ran them over near Kamran Chorwangi.

After hitting their bike with the car the passengers disembarked and beat them severely to the point that both Ali Raza and Sajid lost consciousness.

Ali Raza's uncle told Geo News that his nephew succumbed to the injuries to his head and abdomen. He added, that Ali Raza was the sole breadwinner of his family. He was studying and would drive a rickshaw to make ends meet after classes.

The deceased's uncle lamented that the police refused to investigate or even registered a case. He said they went to the site of the incident themselves and found an eye witness who provided pictures and details of the assailants vehicle.