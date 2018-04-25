JIT finds Rao Anwar responsible for Naqeebullah's murder

KARACHI: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan found suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar responsible for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in an alleged fake encounter in Karachi.



Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of South Waziristan, was killed in an alleged fake encounter by a police team headed by Rao Anwar in the outskirts of the metropolis on January 13 this year.

According to the report, there existed no criminal record of Naqeebullah and the other three. The findings of the JIT further added that Anwar and his accomplices disposed of the evidence of the encounter.

The investigation team, headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Aftab Pathan, called the actions of Anwar and his accomplices, terrorism.

The DNA report confirmed that all four people were killed separately and Anwar was unable to present any evidence confirming his non-involvement in the extrajudicial killing, the JIT report further stated.

The JIT said that it had found Rao's presence at the site of the shooting through geo-fencing and testimonies.

It further said the JIT team had concluded Naqeebullah and the other three were killed in a fake encounter and later put in different rooms as it found blood samples of two people on the carpet in a room, and of all four people on the carpet in the other room.

The report said that Rao Anwar was taken to the site of the alleged encounter, however, the suspended Malir SSP couldn't give any evidence in his favour during the visit.

Fron March 23 to April 20, the JIT had conducted 16 sessions. The team had allowed Dr Rizwan to present its report and file initial charge sheet before the court.