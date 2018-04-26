Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Three PTI MPAs 'who sold votes' expected to join PPP

By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

PESHAWAR: Three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs are expected to join the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Ubaid Mayar and Zahid Durrani from Mardan and Nagina Khan will join the party after meeting PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore, Geo News learnt on Thursday.

Durrani was the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) parliamentary secretary culture while Mayar was KP parliamentary secretary higher education and Nagina served as parliamentary secretary law.

The three MPAs are among those who PTI chairman Imran Khan had initiated disciplinary action against for allegedly selling their votes in the Senate elections last month.

Earlier on April 18, Imran during a press conference named 20 lawmakers, including half a dozen women, “found involved” in allegedly receiving millions of rupees to vote for candidates of other parties during an investigation of the PTI’s special committee.

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

Imran claims between 30-40 votes sold in Senate elections

Imran had said the PTI would issue show-cause notices to them before formally sacking them and sending their cases to the National Accountability Bur­eau where evidence against them would be presented.

After the March 12 Senate elections, almost all the parties had accused each other of indulging in horse-trading.

