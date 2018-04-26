Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Read IHC order disqualifying Khawaja Asif

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 26, 2018



More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM