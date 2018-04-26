Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Two citizens embraced martyrdom and two others suffered bullet wounds due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian Army on Thursday, informed ISPR.

The Indian forces targeted civil population in Village Bramla with heavy Automatics, Mortars and Anti Tank Guided Missiles in Thub and Banchiran Sub Sectors (Padhar Sector).

The ISPR informed that Pakistan Army troops targeted those Indian posts which initiated the fire.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency today, informed ISPR.

The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country's first-ever child porn conviction

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh IG takes notice of minor's 'abduction' in Umerkot

Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Senate Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman demands Asif's resignation

Senate Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman demands Asif's resignation

 Updated 5 hours ago
