Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two citizens embraced martyrdom and two others suffered bullet wounds due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian Army on Thursday, informed ISPR.



The Indian forces targeted civil population in Village Bramla with heavy Automatics, Mortars and Anti Tank Guided Missiles in Thub and Banchiran Sub Sectors (Padhar Sector).

The ISPR informed that Pakistan Army troops targeted those Indian posts which initiated the fire.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency today, informed ISPR.



The soldier identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah was martyred in the cross-border attack.

