pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Ali Imran Syed

Fire reignites in garments factory in Karachi's Export Processing Zone

By
Ali Imran Syed

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

A picture of the used garments factory, where a blaze reignited late Thursday, April 26, 2018. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A blaze reignited in a factory in Karachi's Export Processing Zone in Landhi late Thursday, sources in the Export Processing Zone Authority informed Geo News. 

Authorities in the EPZ were able to douse the fire that had broken out earlier in the day in a used garments factory. However, later in the day, it reignited. 

A fire tender was engaged to overcome the blaze. EPZA officials had also requested Port Qasim and other departments to send more fire tenders. 

This is not the first time that a fire has been reported in the export processing zone. 

In the present year, two similar incidents were reported. 

Sources in the EPZA said that lack of a proper fire extinguishing system in the area has led to increasing fire incidents. 

