Friday Apr 27 2018
Article 62, 63 of Constitution are black laws: Khursheed Shah

Friday Apr 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Claiming that “no politician is happy” with Khawaja Asif’s disqualification, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution are black laws.

“The policies of Ziaul Haq have not spared anyone, including his own children,” the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said while speaking to the media outside the National Assembly.

Regarding Asif’s disqualification, Shah said, “It would have been better if this matter was resolved in the Parliament.”

IHC disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif under Article 62(1)(f)

IHC larger bench had reserved verdict on April 10 on PTI leader Usman Dar's petition against Asif's foreign employment

“No politician, including me, is happy about his disqualification,” he added. 

Asif was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court on Thursday under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.

Speaking about the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 which the government is set to present today, the opposition leader said, “The government should not present a budget for more than four months.”

“The opposition will accept a budget of four months,” he added stating that the government has “started a new tradition of presenting the budget for the whole year”.

Opposition parties to lodge strong protest during today's budget session

Protests planned in National Assembly, Senate as opposition believes outgoing PML-N govt has no justification to present budget for whole year

The opposition parties have decided to lodge a strong protest in the National Assembly during the budget session today. 

The protest has been planned as opposition parties, including both the major political parties — PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — believe that the outgoing government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has no justification for presenting the budget for the whole year.

