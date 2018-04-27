Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 27 2018
Policemen held for allegedly raping female colleague in Chishtian

Friday Apr 27, 2018

CHISHTIAN: Two policemen were suspended from duty and later arrested after they reportedly raped their female colleague in Chak-15 Gajyani of Chishtian city in Bahawalnagar.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the rape survivor, one of the accused, Head Constable Faheem, took her to a house in Chak 15 Gajyani on the pretext of arresting a female criminal.

The complainant said when they reached the house, Assistant Superintendent Kashif was already present there. The constable said that the accused drugged her first and then raped her also making a video of the crime.

Later, she said, they blackmailed her with the video. Faheem also proposed that the blackmailing could stop if she married him, the survivor added.

The survivor also said Faheem had harassed her at various instances, but she disregarded him.

However, after the incident, she filed a complaint, following which Bahawalnagar DPO Ata-ur-Rehman suspended the accused and they were later arrested.

The FIR was registered at another police station as the one where the accused and complainant were working refused to file the complaint. 

