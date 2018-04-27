Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Europe-like facilities in Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower: Punjab CM

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Friday that the surgical tower of the city’s Mayo Hospital boasts facilities equal to those available in Europe.

He made the remarks while addressing the inauguration of the Kahna Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

He stated further that men, women, and children of the province are being administered the best healthcare.

Mayo Hospital. Photo: File 

Taking aim at his political opponents, Shehbaz said they spread a web of hospitals in the province but in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, institutions were destroyed and not a single hospital was made in Peshawar in the last five years. 

He also criticised Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari for destroying Karachi.

The Punjab chief minister, who is also the president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said they eradicated corruption wherever they witnessed it and added that if a penny’s worth of misappropriation is proved against him, he can be taken to task. 

