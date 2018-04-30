Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
AFP

Third day of Kent vs Pakistan washed out

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Pakistan's Inam-ul-Haq scored 61 on day 1. 

CANTERBURY: Heavy overnight and early morning rain meant play on the third day of Pakistan's tour opener against Kent at Canterbury was abandoned without a ball bowled on Monday.

It was the second successive day in this four-day fixture where play had been completely washed out.

But whereas the umpires waited until lunch on Sunday before calling off play, the amount of rain taken by the Spitfire St Lawrence ground on Monday meant that this time they abandoned proceedings for the day at 9:00am local time (0800 GMT) -- two hours before the scheduled start.

Kent are 39 for one in reply to Pakistan's first innings 168, a total in which Imam-ul-Haq's 61 was the top score.

Uncapped at Test level, Imam's inclusion in the tour squad generated debate because the 22-year-old left-hander is the nephew of Pakistan chief selector and former international batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

But there was no denying Imam's talent or application as he struck nine fours in a 111-ball innings played in typically English overcast and swing-friendly conditions that favoured the bowlers, with medium-pacer Will Gidman taking five for 47.

Kent were one for one in reply when Hasan Ali, one of the stars of Pakistan's one-day Champions Trophy tournament win in Britain last year, had Daniel Bell-Drummond lbw.

But Sean Dickson 24 not out and Kent captain Joe Denly 12 not out saw the hosts through to Saturday´s close without further loss.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland´s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

Pakistan then re-cross the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England at Lord´s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).

I have not ended anyone's career, says Inzamam

 Updated 5 hours ago
'Batman' to the rescue for IPL cricket stars

 Updated 9 hours ago
India resist Australia overtures for Adelaide day-night Test

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan Star wins Queen Elizabeth II Cup

 Updated 15 hours ago
Barcelona clinch La Liga title with win at Deportivo

 Updated 24 hours ago
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed NFL draft in history

 Updated yesterday
Zidane calls on Madrid fans to create best atmosphere ever against Bayern

 Updated yesterday
PCB asks UAE not to host T20 league from October to March

 Updated yesterday
Carlo Ancelotti turns down Italy coaching job

 Updated yesterday
