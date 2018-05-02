Pakistan maintain top spot in T20I rankings

Photo: File

The Pakistan cricket team continues to maintain its top position in the T20I rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.



With a four-point lead at top of the table with 130 points, Pakistan are followed by Australia, who are in the second spot with 126 points and India at third.

The top seven positions in the T20I rankings remained the same with the biggest change taking place at number eight with Afghanistan making an entry.



Sri Lanka who were earlier ranked eighth slipped to ninth after losing four points following the update.

Bangladesh are placed 10th followed by Scotland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Oman and Ireland.

Pakistan first topped the T20I ranking last year for the first time under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed.

England take over ODI spot from India

On the other hand, England overtook India in the ODI rankings following the annual update.

England, who last topped the ODI rankings in January 2013, gained eight points and moved to 125 points.

India, who were in the top spot, lost a single point and are in second place with a total of 122 points.



South Africa, who were second, dropped down to third place after losing four points, from 117 to 113, leaving them nine points adrift of India and only one point ahead of fourth-placed New Zealand.

Australia went down to the fifth position after losing eight points while Pakistan gained eight points and are ranked at number six with 102 points, just two less than world champions Australia.