PTI submits resolutions against Sanaullah, Abid Sher in Sindh and KP assemblies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers submitted resolutions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assemblies on Wednesday condemning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali’s remarks against party workers.

The resolution in KP Assembly was submitted by PTI MPA Nadia Sher.

“Strongly condemn the language used by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanullah and Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali,” the resolution submitted in KP Assembly read.

“Political differences on one side, but every mother, daughter and sister of this mother land deserves respect,” it added.

Further, the resolution said, "This is women harassment."

It also called for action to be taken against Sanaullah and Abid Sher under women harassment laws.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI lawmaker Murad Raas submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning Sanaullah’s remarks against party's female workers.

On April 30, a day after PTI’s rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, Sanaullah had said, “The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

While, Abid Sher Ali, issued derogatory remarks against PTI's Shireen Mazari while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday night.

Abid Sher Ali said that while Mazari was protesting against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's budget speech in the National Assembly, she had said: "Don't touch me."

"What is there to touch?" he asked the crowd.

After the comments sparked backlash, Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan condemned the remarks.

"Be it Abid Sher Ali, Rana Sanaullah, Tallal Chaudhry or Imran Khan, I cannot tolerate this as these women are our mothers, sisters and daughters," Malik said while speaking to a private news channel.

"Irrespective of their political affiliation, [such derogatory language] should not be used against those mothers and sisters who come forward to take part in the political process," he added.

However, despite his condemnation, the Punjab government spokesperson held PTI chief Imran Khan responsible for the remarks saying he has started a culture of “using bad language”.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, who also belongs to the PML-N, condemned the ministers’ remarks on Twitter.

"Disrespectful remarks about women are reprehensible, regardless of who utters them,” he said.