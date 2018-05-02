Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
ANAli Naeem

13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

By
ANAli Naeem

Wednesday May 02, 2018

HYDERABAD: Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal on Wednesday claimed a 13-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month in Sindh’s Umerkot district is in Hyderabad police custody.

“A Baloch couple handed over Amisha Khashkeli, 13, to police,” Siyal said while addressing the media in Hyderabad.

“The Baloch couple said they found the girl on a roadside,” the home minister added.

Siyal upheld that the 13-year-old will be handed over to her family after investigations are completed.

The Sindh home minister further assured that all those found involved in the case, including police officials, will be dealt with as per the law.

Last week, Amisha’s relatives claimed that a women’s police squad raided their house and stopped her marriage and she had been missing since.

The 13-year-old girl’s family had alleged that the police stopped the marriage on the orders of a local feudal lord and took her with them. “The police took her with them and she has been missing since,” the relatives had said.

Following the family’s claims, police officials said they had handed the girl over to her family after questioning.

Police stop 13-year-old girl's marriage in Umerkot, relatives claim she's missing

SP Umerkot Usman Bajwa has vowed there will be substantial progress in the case today

The officials further explained that they raided a house on April 18 after receiving information that a 13-year-old girl was being married to an eight-year-old boy.

Upon hearing of the raid, the groom and the person who was supposed to solemnise the marriage ran away, police added.

“However, we took the girl, her sister and mother into custody and handed them over to their relatives after recording their statements,” the officials had said.

After reports of the case went viral on social media, IG Sindh AD Khawaja had called for an inquiry into the incident and also suspended Umerkot Women’s Police SHO Khushbakht to ensure the independent inquiry was not influenced.

The girl’s family had also registered a case in a district and sessions court under Section 22(A) against two local feudal lords and police officials.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Updated 42 minutes ago
Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

 Updated an hour ago
NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

 Updated 59 minutes ago
SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM