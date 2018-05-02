Can't connect right now! retry
NA unanimously adopts resolution condemning anti-women remarks

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 02, 2018

PTI MNA Shireen Mazari. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the anti-women remarks issued by parliamentarians.

The resolution put forwarded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Shireen Mazari was changed three times on the objection of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq before passed unanimously.

The first draft of the resolution named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali, which were taken off on the objection of the speaker.

Mazari demanded that the lawmakers should apologise for their derogatory remarks on the floor of the house.

Meanwhile, PTI lawmaker Murad Raas on Tuesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly condemning provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks against party's female workers.

Shehbaz Sharif apologises for anti-women remarks by PML-N leaders

'Any statement demeaning women is highly irresponsible'

The resolution called for Sanaullah’s immediate dismissal from the Law Ministry and demanded an apology over his ‘derogatory’ remarks towards female participants of a PTI rally in Lahore on April 29.

On April 30, a day after PTI’s rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan, Sanaullah had said, “The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

Sanaullah is not the only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who has drawn ire in the past few days over his misogynist remarks.

Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah, under fire for his misogynistic remarks, has refused to tender unconditional apology

Federal Minister Tallal Chaudhry, at a separate press conference, had said: "We don't ask whose house you [Imran Khan] stay at when you visit London. It is another matter altogether what you do over there. When it comes to your wife, she remains veiled, but our mothers and sisters are for display?"

A third PML-N leader, Abid Sher Ali, issued derogatory remarks against PTI's Shireen Mazari while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday night.

Abid Sher Ali said that while Mazari was protesting against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's budget speech in the National Assembly, she had said: "Don't touch me."

"What is there to touch?" he asked the crowd.

