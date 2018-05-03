'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' set for TV remake

Photo: File

Karan Johar’s 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will soon be made into a TV series.

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ekta Kapoor is making the TV adaptation of the hit film.

“Bijoy Anand, who played Kajol’s wayward fiancé in the 1998 romcom Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan’s patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is in talks to play either Anjali or her younger sister, Pooja. The part will be finalised after a look test,” the report read.

Ekta had recently posted a tweet hinting at the project.

“A family soap after years!!! Mostly done love stories recently with the backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together no a family that accepts each other stays together,” she had tweeted.



