Islamabad Police, journalists clash at World Press Freedom Day rally

Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Thursday clashed with journalists participating in a rally to mark World Press Freedom Day.

According to Geo News, the police stopped the rally at D Chowk and was not allowing journalists to march towards the Parliament, resulting in clashes between the two parties.

The participants of the rally which included journalists from various news organisations, including foreign news agencies and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, were marching towards the Parliament to present their charter of demands.

Protesting the clashes, the journalists staged a sit-in in the area.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the incident.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

