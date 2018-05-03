Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Islamabad Police, journalists clash at World Press Freedom Day rally

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 03, 2018

Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Thursday clashed with journalists participating in a rally to mark World Press Freedom Day.

According to Geo News, the police stopped the rally at D Chowk and was not allowing journalists to march towards the Parliament, resulting in clashes between the two parties.

The participants of the rally which included journalists from various news organisations, including foreign news agencies and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, were marching towards the Parliament to present their charter of demands.

Protesting the clashes, the journalists staged a sit-in in the area.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the incident.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2018

Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2018

 Updated an hour ago
US denies any deal with Pakistan for Husain Haqqani's extradition

US denies any deal with Pakistan for Husain Haqqani's extradition

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

 Updated 3 hours ago
NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court orders Imran’s counsel to submit reply on May 15

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court orders Imran’s counsel to submit reply on May 15

 Updated 5 hours ago
Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM