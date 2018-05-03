Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

With temperature soaring to 43°C, load-shedding has added to Karachiites’ woes. Photo: file

KARACHI: A stifling heatwave which gripped the city this week has only been made worse by an increase in load-shedding after one of K-Electric’s power plants tripped on Thursday.

Karachiites were subjected to additional hours of load-shedding after K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant tripped, exacerbating the power shortfall in the metropolis and making the soaring mercury harder to brave.

K-Electric officials said earlier today that Karachi would face increased load-shedding and areas exempted from routine load-shedding would also face an hour of power outage temporarily as the tripping has created a shortfall of 200MW.

Clifton, Gizri, PECHS are among the areas which would face increased power outages, the company said.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is forecast to soar to 43°C today, with humidity levels touching 70-80% in the morning. According to the Met Office, the heatwave is expected to last through Friday, with maximum temperature hovering in the 40-42°C range.

Source: Met Office

Earlier today, PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and expressed concern at the ongoing load-shedding across the country. He told the premier that the public should be able to benefit from the increased power generation.

To this, PM Abbasi assured that the current bout of load-shedding was due to technical reasons.

Emergency declared in public hospitals

The blistering heat prompted public hospitals across Karachi to declare a two-day emergency and cancel the holidays of their employees.

The Health Department, meanwhile, has decided to establish a special ward to treat victims of the sweltering heat.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it's important to stay hydrated at all times and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun and carry a water bottle with you.