Friday May 04 2018
Web Desk

Mahira Khan headed to Cannes Film Festival

Web Desk

Friday May 04, 2018

Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the International Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L’Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news.

Mahira shared a picture of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and said “#Cannes2018, Let’s do this!”

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L’Oreal are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.

On the work front, Mahira's Saat Din Mohabbat In is slated to release this Eidul Fitr. 

