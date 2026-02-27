Megan Thee Stallion set for Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

The Broadway run will include music from Megan's catalogue

Megan Thee Stallion is headed to the Great White Way.

The Grammy-winning rapper will make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, stepping into the role of Zidler for a limited eight-week run beginning March 24 at New York City’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Houston native, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, will portray the famed nightclub’s flamboyant impresario through May 17, marking a major career milestone — and a historic one. Megan will become the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler in the show’s global history.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honour,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Producer Carmen Pavlovic called the casting a “thrilling moment,” adding, “Megan is a true global superstar… This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations.”

She teased even more excitement for fans: “We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue.”

Tickets are now available through the box office and the show’s official website.