Lindsay Lohan reflects on teen stardom post Hilary Duff feud

Lindsay Lohan talks about feeling 'unsafe' in Hollywood during early career

Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff might have been on opposite sides in their early career as child actors, but they were experiencing similar things.

The 39-year-old actress sat down for a candid interview and looked back at her early rise to fame after the release of Mean Girls, admitting that she felt unprotected at all times.

The Freaky Friday star confessed that now she believes she should have listened to her parents and moved back to New York City, instead of trying to find a life for herself in Los Angeles, in a new interview for Vogue Arabia.

"So yeah, while a lot of it was fun, it was hard when I was young. It was a double-edged sword. Now I look back and wonder, ‘Why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?’ You don’t know how to do that yourself when you’re a teenager,” Lohan noted.

The actress has now found a different life for herself in Dubai with her husband and kid, and told the outlet that her move was intentional to go as far as possible from Hollywood.

“I wasn’t finding roles I loved. It’s not a life I wanted to live, you know? It’s not a real life. It pushed me so far away that I moved to the other side of the world. And I’m so glad I followed my gut,” Lohan noted of the big move.

This comes soon after the Lizzy McGuire alum, who had a historical feud with Lohan, shared similar sentiments about being a child star and feeling unmoored in the industry.

Duff also shared how her and Lohan ended their years-long feud by taking shots at a bar and talking it out as adults.