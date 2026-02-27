Shia LaBeouf New Orleans arrest update: Actor faces new orders after release

Shia LaBeouf is facing tougher conditions following his arrest in New Orleans earlier this month, after a judge revoked his initial release and imposed a $100,000 bond alongside mandatory substance abuse treatment and drug testing.

The Transformers actor, 39, was arrested on 17th February on two counts of misdemeanour battery after an alleged altercation at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras.

He had originally been released on his own recognisance, meaning without having to pay bail, but that changed at a hearing on Thursday, 26th February, before Judge Simone Levine.

According to The Guardian, the judge found that allegations LaBeouf had used homophobic slurs during the incident had not been reflected in the official court record at the time of his initial release.

On that basis, she revoked the earlier terms and imposed the new conditions.

LaBeouf posted the $100,000 bond following the hearing and is currently free under those revised terms.

The incident itself, as described by one of the alleged victims, began inside the bar during the late afternoon.

Jeffrey Damnit, born Jeffrey Klein, claimed that LaBeouf directed homophobic slurs at him before being escorted outside by bar staff.

According to Damnit, things escalated further once outside, with LaBeouf allegedly striking him and a bartender.

An initial police report obtained by PEOPLE stated that one alleged victim was hit in the face with a closed fist, potentially dislocating his nose, which he reset himself.

LaBeouf was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before being formally booked.

His next court appearance is set for 19th March.