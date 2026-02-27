 
Ed Sheeran, Chris Hemsworth face off: Who won?

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth’s match was inspired by comic book art

February 27, 2026

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth have given fans something a little different to talk about ahead of the singer's Australian tour, an arm wrestling match, and a surprisingly competitive one at that.

Hemsworth, 42, posted a video to Instagram on Thursday, 26th February, showing the two hanging out together and squaring off in a battle of strength that was as entertaining as it was unexpected. 

In the first round, it was Sheeran, 35, who came out on top, laughing his way through the match while a visibly straining Hemsworth struggled to hold his ground. 

"Do it properly. Go on, go on. He can't," Sheeran teased as he pinned the Thor actor's arm down. 

Hemsworth had his revenge in the second round, taking Sheeran down so convincingly that the singer began sliding out of his seat trying to resist.

The whole thing was born from a piece of fan art. 

Comic book artist Wayne Nichols created an illustration of Sheeran going head-to-head with Hemsworth's Marvel character Thor, Sheeran clutching his guitar, Thor gripping his hammer, which is set to be displayed at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne during Sheeran's upcoming run of shows. 

The two celebrities then brought the artwork to life for fans, with the playful clip dropping just as Sheeran kicked off his Loop Tour at Marvel Stadium on 26th February.

It's clearly a tour he's been looking forward to. 

