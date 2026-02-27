‘Back to the Future' actor Crispin Glover accused of severe crimes

Crispin Glover, best known for playing George McFly in the 1985 classic Back to the Future, has been sued by a woman.

The woman claims the actor lured her from the UK to Los Angeles with the promise of an entertainment industry job, then used her for "[inappropriate actions]" and held her against her will.

The civil complaint, filed on Wednesday and obtained by Variety, accuses Glover of "battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and bane act violations."

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe and described as a 30-year-old former model from the UK, alleges she was "lured and manipulated" into relocating to Los Angeles to work as Glover's assistant.

According to the lawsuit, the two first connected via social media in 2015, with Glover allegedly making "strange advances" and encouraging her for years to make the move to LA.

In 2023, the pair met in person in Dresden, Germany, where Doe claims Glover showed her items of memorabilia from his personal collection.

The complaint states that throughout 2023, Glover "groomed Jane Doe with promises of a new life where she could start over and have a career in the entertainment industry through some sort of business relationship with him."

She moved to Los Angeles in early 2024.

What she allegedly found there bore no resemblance to what she had been promised.

"When Ms. Doe took the bait and uprooted herself and moved to Los Angeles, she found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave," the lawsuit states.

After she refused to comply with what the complaint describes as "increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands," Doe alleges she was unlawfully evicted and that Glover filed false legal actions against her, including a fraudulent petition for a restraining order.

Glover's legal team has pushed back firmly.

In a statement, his lawyer said: "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms.

Glover, 60, has had a long career in Hollywood beyond his iconic turn as the awkward, loveable George McFly.

His credits include Charlie's Angels, Alice in Wonderland, Willard, and River's Edge.

The civil case is ongoing.