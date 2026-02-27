Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper put on united front after actor sparked backlash

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper celebrate date night following scandal reveal

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are sticking together while the actor faces backlash on social media, following scandalous allegations about him.

The supermodel, 30, and the American Hustle star, 51, stepped out in coordinating fall-themed outfits on Wednesday, February 25, in New York City.

Hadid sported a pair of grey trousers and a chocolate-brown coat, with her hair in a messy bun, and Cooper paired black trousers with a beige shacket and black puffer jacket.

The couple were seen leaving the screening of Frankenstein, with a Q&A Event featuring Jacob Elordi at the DGA Theater.

Hadid and Cooper have been together since 2023, and have already hard-launched their relationship on Instagram.

Last December, they attended a Broadway performance of Samuel Becket’s Waiting for Godot, and posed for a picture together behind-the-scenes.

While the duo has kept their relationship lowkey, it has been in the spotlight in recent times as fans were speculating about the next step for the couple.

Social media sleuths also called out Cooper for his name being in the Epstein files. Neither Hadid or Cooper have addressed the allegation.