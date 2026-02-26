Inside Martin Short's daughter Katherine's last days before tragic death

Martin Short's daughter Katherine passed away by suicide at the age of 42

Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, passed away by suicide earlier this week but her close ones had no clue about the tragedy incoming.

The comedian’s daughter died at the age of 42 in her Hollywood Hills, California, and her neighbours shared that she showed no signs of “struggle” in recent days despite her history of mental health issues.

The neighbour noted that the social worker was always friendly with the neighbours despite being a “private person” and always said Hi, as reporter by Us Weekly.

They went on to add that they always heard “her laughing with friends” on her front porch.

Late Katherine was enthusiastic about discussing books, especially nonfiction literature and decorating her house “fun and whimsical ways” the neighbour shared, adding, “She proudly hung her Canadian flag yearlong.”

As previous reports revealed, Katherine had a service dog by her side to help with “mental illness” during her last years, named Joni after Joni Mitchell.

“Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years,” Katherine shared on a since-deleted professional website.

A spokesperson for the Only Murder in the Buildings actor confirmed his daughter’s passing on Tuesday, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”