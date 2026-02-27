Mary Cosby’s deceased son Robert Jr. was an alleged felon

New court documents have revealed that Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby who died last week at the age of 23, was facing two felony assault charges at the time of his death.

Charges were connected to a domestic violence incident allegedly involving his ex-wife.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, 26th February, that Robert Jr. had been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault in connection with an incident that took place in May 2024.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on 5th February, just days before his release from jail, and the alleged victim is identified in court documents only by the initials A.S., though Robert Jr. had been married to a woman named Alexiana Smokoff.

The details in those filings are deeply troubling.

According to the documents, A.S. alleged that Robert Jr. struck her in the face and head and "kicked her in the stomach" after she "flushed his drugs down the toilet."

She further claimed that he "grabbed her by the throat" and "strangled her for 10 seconds."

Photographs provided to authorities showed her with red and swollen eyes, a red mark on her neck, and a lump beneath her left eyebrow.

The charges add a difficult new layer to an already painful story.

Robert Jr.'s ex-wife filed for divorce in November 2025 after nearly three years of marriage.

In December 2025, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and assault following several separate incidents involving Smokoff and her father, and was also accused of violating a protective order.

Their divorce was finalised while he was still incarcerated, and Robert Jr. was released from jail earlier this month.