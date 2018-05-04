Who told Imran a big wicket was about to fall, questions Nawaz

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday he is saying with folded hands that his competition is not with Imran Khan or Zardari but against someone else in the next general polls.



While speaking to the party workers, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman should tell that a ‘big wicket is about to fall’ prior to the disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

“He (Imran) should tell who told him that the elections could be delayed by a month or two,” he said. “Almighty will give us success against those who we are struggling against.”

Nawaz said that in the next general elections only those who would have his party’s ticket will be electable.

“The rivals couldn’t even break our party. Only those deserted us who were turncoats,” the PML-N leader said in his address.

The PML-N supremo said that the Supreme Court is taking notice on every second issue in the country but is reluctant to look into the horse-trading held in the Senate polls.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz criticised PTI chief’s acquittal in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case saying those who should be punished are being acquitted.

“Those who should be punished are being acquitted and those who should be acquitted are being made to appear before court,” the former premier said while addressing the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him.

“It is a strange situation, those who built motorways and generated electricity have been disqualified,” Nawaz lamented.

He continued, “The nation will decide in the upcoming general elections who should be disqualified and who is corrupt.”