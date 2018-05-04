Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Those who should be punished are being acquitted: Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Friday May 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s acquittal in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case saying those who should be punished are being acquitted.

“Those who should be punished are being acquitted and those who should be acquitted are being made to appear before court,” the former premier said while addressing the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him.

“It is a strange situation, those who built motorways and generated electricity have been disqualified,” Nawaz lamented.

He continued, “The nation will decide in the upcoming general elections who should be disqualified and who is corrupt.”

ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case

PTI chief had submitted plea for acquittal from 2014 dharna violence case

“They say they want to conduct free and fair elections but punished several of our party members for contempt of judiciary and who knows how many more they want to punish,” he added.

“I am losing faith in the transparency of the upcoming elections,” Nawaz further said.

Further taking a hit at the PTI chief, the former premier added, “Imran said there will be a month’s delay in the upcoming general elections, a claim which has been made by two others before him.”

"Imran‘s comments of delay in elections came after his Lahore rally because he did not get a positive response and realised the nation will not vote for him," he asserted.

“Want to tell Imran that forget one month, we will not tolerate even a minute's delay in the upcoming elections,” Nawaz said.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad acquitted Imran in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case.

The PTI chief and other party leaders were accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

Inadequate services in Quetta become hindrance for firefighters

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

Six labourers shot dead near Quetta

 Updated an hour ago
In the line of fire

In the line of fire

Updated 2 hours ago
International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day

Updated 2 hours ago
Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Student of Faisalabad university goes missing

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

ECP dismisses PM's remarks saying 'aliens' to hold upcoming elections

Updated 2 hours ago
On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

On their own: Karachi's firefighters face the heat with meagre resources

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM