Increase in load-shedding hours continues to trouble Karachiites on weekend

A man tries to turn a generator on. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Increase in the usual hours of load-shedding continued to trouble citizens even on weekends.

According to a statement from K-Electric, power supply would get back to normal after fault in Bin Qasim Power Plant is fixed. A shortfall of 180 megawatts has been created ever since the power plant tripped, on May 3.

The areas where power supply was suspended for additional hours included various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad and the area around Nagan Chowrangi.

The areas with low line losses were facing outages for as long as five hours, while duration in other areas went up to 10 hours.

While speaking on Geo News’ show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, KE Communications Director Sadia Dada said regular maintenance work is conducted at Bin Qasim Power Plant. She added that in the past seven to eight years, almost $1.07 billion have been invested in the facility.

Prior to the power plant mishap, a row between KE and Sui Southern Gas Company over gas supply also resulted in prolonged load-shedding across Karachi. Dispute between the two companies started with KE blaming SSGC of stopping the supply of gas to power plants where electricity was being produced.

In return, SSGC said KE owed them a debt of billions but they had not withheld gas supply to its power plants.

The row ended after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came to Karachi for a meeting over the electricity issues and directed both the companies to solve their issues and ensure power supply to citizens.

Protests have been carried out in Karachi over persistent outages that have not ended despite promises made by political leaders.

One of the demonstrations was led by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar outside the KE head office where protesters gathered against the power utility accusing it of over-billing them along with cutting power supply for longer hours.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also been holding protests in the city against prolonged outages, with enraged citizens burning tyres on roads.

Although prolonged outages have hindered work at factories, shops, offices and houses, the energy crisis have also come as a major inconvenience to students appearing for exams from various boards.

Majority of the students in Karachi and other parts of Sindh do not only have to prepare for exams under the torchlight but are also left to sit for hours in the examination hall without fan and light in blistering heat.