Condemnations pour in after assassination attack on Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was attacked during a corner meeting in Narowal on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Photo: File

Condemnations from political figures and government officials poured in after Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured during an assassination attempt at a corner meeting in his constituency Narowal here on Sunday.

The assailant, Abid Hussain, had shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack. Abbasi also issued directives to the Punjab IGP to submit a report on the incident.

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the attack and wished an early recovery to the minister, said Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on the interior minister.



Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident and expressed the need to stop such incidents.

PPP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman expressed regret at the incident.

"PTI strongly condemns [the] attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah also condemned the incident. “The attack on Iqbal is a question mark over the country’s security,” he said. “A comprehensive security strategy is required before the elections.”