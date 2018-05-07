Four burnt to death as rickshaw, van collide in Sehwan

SEHWAN: Four people died after a blaze erupted following a traffic accident Sunday night here in the city's Chachar area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The wrecked vehicles — a rickshaw and a van — caught fire soon after the collision near Indus Highway, killing four people as they burnt to their deaths.



According to Deputy Commission for Sehwan, the flames spread to the vehicles, with all four people dying as a result. The deceased could not be identified, he added.