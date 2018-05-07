Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Four burnt to death as rickshaw, van collide in Sehwan

By
Web Desk

Monday May 07, 2018

SEHWAN: Four people died after a blaze erupted following a traffic accident Sunday night here in the city's Chachar area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The wrecked vehicles — a rickshaw and a van — caught fire soon after the collision near Indus Highway, killing four people as they burnt to their deaths.

According to Deputy Commission for Sehwan, the flames spread to the vehicles, with all four people dying as a result. The deceased could not be identified, he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

PM assures foreign investors of attractive opportunities in Pakistan

Updated 22 minutes ago
Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Dr Suleman Khan appointed new chief of Intelligence Bureau

Updated 27 minutes ago
PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Won't give anyone right to disrespect vote again, says Nawaz

Updated 11 minutes ago
Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Karachi load-shedding: NEPRA takes notice of faulty Bin Qasim plant

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

COAS commends Sindh Rangers for bringing peace to Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

CJP performing duties of government, Imran says

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM