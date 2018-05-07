Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 07 2018
Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking the law

Monday May 07, 2018

The video shows a youth, wearing a school uniform, challenging the man with the camera to do “whatever he wants” and hurling abuses at him-Screengrab

KARACHI: The video of an altercation between two people has gone viral on the internet after one of them, allegedly son of an “influential government personality", was confronted for coming from wrong way on the road.

The video shows a youth, wearing a school uniform, challenging the man with the camera to do “whatever he wants” and hurling abuses at him for reproaching the former for violating the law.

“I am son of [a] district chairman in Balochistan...yes, I will hurl abuses. Do whatever you want to,” the youth can be seen saying.

He along with another person then got in their car, which had a green number plate, and drove way.

The altercation reportedly took place at Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence, Karachi.

