Imran Khan's sister granted permission to meet him at Adiala jail

Uzma Khan, sister to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, speaks during informal conversation with journalists in Rawalpindi, December 2, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

One of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Uzma Khan, was granted permission on Tuesday to meet the incarcerated former prime minister in Adiala jail, amid heightened security ahead of the party's planned protest.

According to Geo News, Uzma has been informed that she will be allowed to meet the PTI founder inside the jail premises. Consultations between Uzma and Aleema Khan continued before the visit.

Meanwhile, Aleema arrived at Factory Naka with other sisters, where police had already blocked the road leading to Adiala jail.

Heavy contingents of police, including women personnel, were deployed at the checkpoint, and anti-riot barriers were placed to restrict movement.

Despite the blockade, Aleema and her sisters began walking towards Adiala jail, but were stopped by police at Gorakhpur checkpoint.



Following the approval, PTI founder’s sister left for Adiala Jail from Factory Naka after being granted permission to meet him.

She said she was "happy to finally receive permission for the meeting" and added that she would speak to the media after returning from the jail.

Security around Adiala Jail has been elevated to high alert, with five additional checkpoints set up along Adiala Jail Road under a special security plan.

Police deployment included personnel from 12 police stations, women officers, and over 700 security officials equipped with anti-riot gear. Vehicles were only allowed to proceed after strict checking, with law-enforcement agencies coordinating to maintain public order.

Speaking to journalists at Factory Naka, Aleema claimed that the incarcerated PTI founder had been kept in solitary confinement for a month.

She criticised the heavy security deployment, claiming police had even "left dirty water on the road" and that the government appeared "fearful of a family visit."

"They have deployed half of Punjab’s police here today," she said. “We cannot understand what they are so afraid of.”

Responding to a question, Aleema said that authorities were "worried about her sister [Naureen] interview with Indian media", but vowed to voice concerns globally.

"Meeting our brother is our legal and constitutional right," she said, adding that the family would wait "as long as necessary" until the meeting was allowed.

She accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of placing "undemocratic" police restrictions and said the government was "lying repeatedly," insisting that allowing a simple family meeting would end the issue.

