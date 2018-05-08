Monday's clashes between PTI, PPP show 'they can't tolerate each other': Ali Raza Abidi

KARACHI: Syed Ali Raza Abidi, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), highlighted on Monday that the government of Sindh was "unable to handle the issue of just one rally".



These are the people who "believe they can rule and occupy Karachi", he said, referring to local politics to rule one of the province's major cities.



"Their true face was revealed today … they cannot tolerate each other," he noted, adding that the people involved in Monday night's clashes should be arrested as "they helped create tensions and fear in the area".

Abidi further noted that some of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) leaders "had only come to fan the fire".

"Occupying [Karachi] through the way of force and intimidation is one of the PPP's ways too," he commented.