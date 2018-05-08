JIT begins probe into assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal

GUJRANWALA: A joint investigation team probing into the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal began work on Tuesday and acquired the mobile phone data of primary suspect Abid Hussain.



According to sources, police has handed over the record of the initial probe to the JIT.

Iqbal was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal. Abid was caught by police immediately after he shot at the interior minister.

Abid had reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident from a local after scraping together Rs15,000.

The record of a telephonic conversation between Abid and rally organiser, Gulfam, has been acquired by the police and handed over to the JIT, sources told Geo News.

Abid and Gulfam’s accomplice, Azeem, is also in police custody, sources added.

Police sources further claimed the JIT has decided to expand the scope of investigation into the case.

Further, 17 more suspects have been detained during raids across Narowal in connection with the assassination attempt.

The detained suspects have been taken to an undisclosed location and are under investigation, sources said.

The JIT after concluding its investigations will submit a report to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Monday, the Punjab government reconstituted the JIT an hour after it was formed to probe the attack on Iqbal.

Nawaz Sharif visits Iqbal

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited ailing Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal at Services Hospital, Lahore.

The former premier was accompanied by PML-N’s KP president Amir Muqam.



