Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Web Desk

JIT begins probe into assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 08, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A joint investigation team probing into the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal began work on Tuesday and acquired the mobile phone data of primary suspect Abid Hussain.

According to sources, police has handed over the record of the initial probe to the JIT.

Iqbal was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal. Abid was caught by police immediately after he shot at the interior minister. 

Abid had reportedly confessed to the crime, saying he had bought the weapon used in the incident from a local after scraping together Rs15,000.

The record of a telephonic conversation between Abid and rally organiser, Gulfam, has been acquired by the police and handed over to the JIT, sources told Geo News.

Abid and Gulfam’s accomplice, Azeem, is also in police custody, sources added. 

Police sources further claimed the JIT has decided to expand the scope of investigation into the case.

Further, 17 more suspects have been detained during raids across Narowal in connection with the assassination attempt.

The detained suspects have been taken to an undisclosed location and are under investigation, sources said.

The JIT after concluding its investigations will submit a report to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Monday, the Punjab government reconstituted the JIT an hour after it was formed to probe the attack on Iqbal. 

Nawaz Sharif visits Iqbal

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited ailing Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal at Services Hospital, Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif meeting Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: PML-N

The former premier was accompanied by PML-N’s KP president Amir Muqam.

Photo: PML-N


Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM