Sindh in dire straits, only Zardari prosperous, says Shehbaz

MATIARI: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of being prosperous despite Sindh being in dire straits.

"It is sad to see the state of roads, schools, and hospitals in this province," he said while addressing a rally in Matiari.

Taking a jibe at the PPP-led Sindh government, he accused Zardari of the province's destruction.

"Zardari has destroyed this province; it breaks my heart to witness the oppressed farmers in Sindh," said Shehbaz.

He claimed that he would provide electricity to every village in the province if given a chance to serve the people of Sindh.

"This land belongs to Shah Latif Bhittai and the Sufis, not PTI or PPP," he said. "Sindh is my province first, Punjab comes later."

The PML-N president promised the rally attendees that he would turn around Sindh's fortune to make it the country's most prosperous province.

"But promise me first to sever ties with Zardari and hold him accountable," he asked of the rally participants. "I will make Sindh prosperous even if the task consumes my life."