Asma Rani’s sister says suspect’s relatives pressuring family

LONDON: Asma Rani’s sister alleged on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Kohat President Aftab Alam is pressuring her family to settle the case in favour of the accused.



Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot in Kohat, 120 miles west of Islamabad in January this year. Footage showed Rani in hospital shortly before her death naming Mujahid Afridi as her killer.



Investigations into the murder of Rani revealed that the prime suspect. Mujahid Ullah Afridi. had killed a man in Kohat six months prior to killing her.

Afridi, on January 27, fled to the United Arab Emirates but was caught by Dubai police officials. He was deported to Pakistan the following week where he was arrested and charged with murder of Rani.



Safia Rani, sister of the deceased, said in an interview that Aftab Alam is using various means to influence the family in order to get them to agree to his demands of reconciliation and settlement of the case.



“Aftab Alam is involved in using pressure and influence directly and indirectly. He is approaching those people who are helping us on social media and bribes and offers are made to them. Where necessary, they are using threats. Our supporters are being pressurised to stop helping us. Local influential people visit our home and ask my family to settle the case with Mujahid Afridi and others and end the matter. My parents are under pressure from Aftab Alam, Mujahid Afridi, and their supporters. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given two security guards for the protection of my family,” explained Safia Rani.

She said that lawyers acting for Mujahid Afridi are doing their best to weaken the case. They have requested the Peshawar High Court to drop terrorism charges from the case.

“They want the court to drop 780C charge so that the case becomes weal and terrorism charge is removed. My sister was killed in daylight by Mujahid Afridi and his accomplices and if that’s not terrorism then what is,” questioned Safia Rani.

Safia Rani said that Afridi’s family told them that there will be horrible consequences for them if they don’t agree to their demands.

On behalf of the whole family, Safia Rani requested Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to look into her sister’s case and the pressures her family is facing. “We need justice. Our case should be heard under 780C. Mujahid Afridi should be hanged as he deserves nothing less than that."

“Courts need evidence and witnesses for prosecution which is available in this case without a problem. My sister disclosed the name of the killer before she breathed her last. The court should hurry up and decide this case. Mujahid Afridi should be hanged and his accomplices should be given exemplary punishments. We will get justice only when Mujaid Afridi is hanged,” demanded Safia Rani.