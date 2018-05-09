Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied on Wednesday news reports which had stated the commission has recommended that the 2018 general elections should be held by the end of July.

In a statement, the ECP said today that neither has a date been fixed for the upcoming polls nor is any particular date being considered.

The ECP termed all such news reports as baseless. 

Quoting sources, Geo News reported on Tuesday that ECP officials had been pondering over July 25 or 26 (Wednesday or Thursday) as tentative dates for the polls.

The commission started working on the summary for elections date, sources said, which would be forwarded to the president.

Following an approval of the summary by the president, they said further, the ECP would issue a schedule for polls.

ECP recommends general elections in end of July: sources

ECP officials have been pondering over July 25 or 26 for the conduct of polls across country, sources say

Moreover, the ECP set a period of four weeks between submission of nomination papers and publishing of final lists [of candidates], sources told Geo News.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

ASF recovers 200 heroin-filled capsules from passenger at Islamabad airport

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM