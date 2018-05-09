ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied on Wednesday news reports which had stated the commission has recommended that the 2018 general elections should be held by the end of July.

In a statement, the ECP said today that neither has a date been fixed for the upcoming polls nor is any particular date being considered.

The ECP termed all such news reports as baseless.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported on Tuesday that ECP officials had been pondering over July 25 or 26 (Wednesday or Thursday) as tentative dates for the polls.

The commission started working on the summary for elections date, sources said, which would be forwarded to the president.

Following an approval of the summary by the president, they said further, the ECP would issue a schedule for polls.

Moreover, the ECP set a period of four weeks between submission of nomination papers and publishing of final lists [of candidates], sources told Geo News.



The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.



As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.