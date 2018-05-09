Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

LOWER DIR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday invited all those who question Sindh’s development to visit the province with him.

“Come with me to Sindh and see for yourself how the poor are provided healthcare and education,” Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Chakdara, Lower Dir.

Claiming that millions are operated free of charge in hospitals in Sindh, Shah said, “This is development.”

“Be ashamed, do something at least,” he added while lashing out at opposition parties.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to improve the welfare of the poor and to ensure that we increased funds of provinces by cutting down the share of the federal government,” the leader of the opposition in NA added.

Taking a hit at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Shah said, “They claim they have ended load-shedding but power outages are continuing with some areas rendered without electricity for 12 hours.”

“Load-shedding has only ended in the houses of leaders.”

The PPP leader continued, “Today, NFC awards are not announced unconstitutionally.”

“Till provinces are not strengthened, the centre will not become strong,” the leader of the opposition in NA further said.

Once again lashing out at PML-N, Shah said, “All of Sindh’s gas is given to Punjab. Take the gas, Punjab is also mine but also give some to the province where it is coming from.”

“An economic corridor plan is necessary but not over your own nation’s interests. CPEC is passing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan but work is only being done in Punjab,” he concluded.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 2 hours ago
No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

 Updated 3 hours ago
FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

 Updated 5 hours ago
Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM