Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

LOWER DIR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday invited all those who question Sindh’s development to visit the province with him.



“Come with me to Sindh and see for yourself how the poor are provided healthcare and education,” Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Chakdara, Lower Dir.

Claiming that millions are operated free of charge in hospitals in Sindh, Shah said, “This is development.”

“Be ashamed, do something at least,” he added while lashing out at opposition parties.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants to improve the welfare of the poor and to ensure that we increased funds of provinces by cutting down the share of the federal government,” the leader of the opposition in NA added.

Taking a hit at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Shah said, “They claim they have ended load-shedding but power outages are continuing with some areas rendered without electricity for 12 hours.”

“Load-shedding has only ended in the houses of leaders.”

The PPP leader continued, “Today, NFC awards are not announced unconstitutionally.”

“Till provinces are not strengthened, the centre will not become strong,” the leader of the opposition in NA further said.

Once again lashing out at PML-N, Shah said, “All of Sindh’s gas is given to Punjab. Take the gas, Punjab is also mine but also give some to the province where it is coming from.”

“An economic corridor plan is necessary but not over your own nation’s interests. CPEC is passing through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan but work is only being done in Punjab,” he concluded.