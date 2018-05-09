Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

RAWALPINDI: A group of students from different public schools managed by Zindagi Trust, a non-profit organisation run by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth, who are the country’s real defence. He further encouraged them to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in science, IT and other new disciplines to compete internationally.

As a goodwill gesture, General Qamar Bajwa also played a chess game with a student.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa plays chess with a student/ISPR

The group which met the COAS comprised students who, apart from education, have excelled in different sporting fields including cricket, football and chess, the ISPR statement added.

Among those present on the occasion were Shehzad Roy and DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Zindagi Trust is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani child.