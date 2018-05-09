Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 09, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A group of students from different public schools managed by Zindagi Trust, a non-profit organisation run by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth, who are the country’s real defence. He further encouraged them to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in science, IT and other new disciplines to compete internationally.

As a goodwill gesture, General Qamar Bajwa also played a chess game with a student.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa plays chess with a student/ISPR

The group which met the COAS comprised students who, apart from education, have excelled in different sporting fields including cricket, football and chess, the ISPR statement added.

Among those present on the occasion were Shehzad Roy and DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Zindagi Trust is a non-governmental, non-profit organisation that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani child. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 2 hours ago
No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

 Updated 3 hours ago
FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

 Updated 6 hours ago
Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM