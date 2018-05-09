No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 remarked that television channels will not be allowed to telecast ‘circus’ and ‘Neelam Ghar’ during the holy month of Ramazan. 1

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday remarked that television channels will not be allowed to telecast ‘circus’ and ‘Neelam Ghar’ during the holy month of Ramazan.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued the orders while hearing a petition against violation of the code of conduct for morning shows and Ramazan transmission by some TV channels,



“Every television channel will be bound to telecast Azan five times and we will not allow anyone to ridicule the Islamic teachings,” he remarked. Justice Siddiqui was hearing the petition of Advocate Muhammad Waqas Malik.

The petitioner said that according to Article 2 of the Constitution, Islam shall be the religion of the state. He said it was also under different articles of the Constitution that the state shall enable the people of Pakistan to live their lives according to the teachings of Islam but the public at large was exposed to nude and filthy content through the TV channels and they were helpless.

The judge asked the Pemra to submit details on how many TV channels, out of 117, broadcast Azan. DG Operations Pemra submitted guidelines for the Ramazan transmission and said the same were being issued to all the channels.

Justice Siddiqui remarked that Azan was the biggest breaking news for Muslims but no channel was broadcasting it. “At the time of Azan they keep playing music, dance, and advertisements. So much so that even the PTV has stopped broadcasting Azan,” Justice Siddiqui remarked.

“If this has to happen, remove the word ‘Islamic’ from the name of Pakistan. The state is responsible for the protection of Islamic values and culture,” he further remarked.

When the judge asked where was the legal counsel for the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), he was told that the counsel was on leave. At this, Justice Siddiqui remarked that the PBA counsel should be told that no excuse will work this Ramazan. The hearing was adjourned for Wednesday (today).

Originally published in The News