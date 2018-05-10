Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 10 2018
Two policemen have been suspended over their involvement in a torture case, Geo News reported Thursday. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: Two policemen have been suspended over their involvement in torture case, Geo News reported Thursday.

Saddar SHO Inspector Raja Akhtar and sub-inspector Bilal were suspended after a man, identified as Mansoor, died due to torture at the hands of police officers. A case has also been registered at RA Bazaar police station.

The FIR states that the suspects had detained Mansoor illegally, adding that he was in police custody for four days. However, when Mansoor's condition deteriorated he was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No case was registered against Mansoor, according to the FIR.

Following Mansoor’s death, his friends and family held protests at different locations in the city. An inquiry into the case was launched due to public pressure. 

Incidents of police brutality are not uncommon in Pakistan. 

On February 5, a 23-year-old man was reportedly tortured to death in police custody in Rawalpindi. 

The family of the deceased, identified as Rehan, had surrounded the police station in Ganj Mandi, claiming that his son was detained and tortured to death by the police.

Neighbours and family members of the man chanted slogans protesting and mourning his death.

The deceased's brother, Imran, said Rehan was a drug addict but not a drug seller.

"My brother died due to police torture," Imran said.

Comments

