Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal demands thorough probe into attack on Ahsan Iqbal

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari outside Services Hospital in Lahore. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for a thorough probe into the failed assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was shot and wounded during a corner meeting in his native Narowal last Sunday. 

Bilawal visited the interior minister at Lahore's Services Hospital earlier today, where Ahsan Iqbal is recovering from his gunshot wounds. 

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, the PPP chairman strongly condemned the attack and called for a detailed probe into the assassination bid. 

"Incidents such as [the attack on Ahsan Iqbal] should not happen. Be it government or opposition, we all need to unite against politics of hate so that we can fight extremism," said Bilawal. 

He also condemned the release of "terrorists" arrested over their involvement in assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Calling it a "national issue", Bilawal said Benazir’s murder was not his personal issue, it mattered to the entire country as she was the first female prime minister of Pakistan and an international leader.

"We had submitted a request when the five terrorists were acquitted," Bilawal said. "Even DNA tests carried out at a laboratory abroad proved their involvement in the assassination, despite that bail was granted."

The PPP leader said such a move did not send a positive message across.

The Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court granted bail to the five suspected members of a banned outfit, who had been arrested over gun and bomb attack on Benazir after her election rally in Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

Bilawal also spoke about the clashes that erupted between workers of his party and those belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Karachi.

“We have been condemning such attacks since day one. "All our opponents are humans first and then politicians, such attacks should not take place,” he said. “We all should come together against politics of hatred, be it lawmakers in the treasury benches or in the opposition." 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

 Updated an hour ago
Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Updated 59 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

 Updated 4 hours ago
PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM