‘Load-shedding is criminal negligence,’ CJP enraged over Karachi power crisis

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed his anger over the ongoing power crisis in Karachi and remarked that load-shedding in criminal negligence.



While hearing a case pertaining to the city's power crisis at apex court's Karachi Registry, the top judge summoned the chief executive officer of K-Electric, city’s sole power utility, Tayyab Tareen.

While referring to Tareen, the top judge remarked: “I have heard you are not supplying electricity to the people of Karachi. Should we leave the people at your mercy?”

The Holy Month of Ramazan, in which it is obligatory for all Muslims to fast from sunrise to sunset, is starting on May 17, the CJP added. “What will the people do in Ramazan?”

The CJP asked the KE official about the load-shedding in the city. "How long does the load-shedding lasts," the top judge asked.

"Why shouldn't we start an investigation against you," he remarked.

"We have a load-shedding schedule in some areas," said Tareen.

The CJP then questioned if KE does load-shedding of its own accord. "From which authority do you take permission for load-shedding?"

The CJP then ordered the power utility authorities to make the court aware of the entire situation by May 20.

The court also summoned the load-shedding schedule of the city.

Many areas of the metropolis are facing a power outage for over 14 hours. A technical fault at K-Electric's Bin Qasim power plant is said to be the reason for the power crisis that the power utility has been unable to address the malfunction for the last eight days.

The metropolis is faced with a shortfall of 600MW-700MW due to the Bin Qasim power plant breakdown, leading to unannounced load-shedding in the areas that were previously exempted from power outages.

KE, the city's sole power supply company, had earlier promised that the grim power situation would be in control in three days time.

With mercury levels rising in the city and Ramadan just around the corner, citizens have expressed concerns over the grave power situation in Karachi.

Load-shedding in Hyderabad

Separately, while hearing a case pertaining to load-shedding in Hyderabad, the CJP expressed his anger at the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) officials.

"If load-shedding isn't eliminated then the electricity supply to your house will be suspended for 12 hours," Chief Justice Nisar said while referring Hesco chief.

The top judge ordered an inquiry into the responsibility of electricity theft in Hyderabad.

"We are investigating electricity theft," said Hesco chief.

The court ordered Hesco to make a plan regarding elimination of load-shedding and submit it to the court.