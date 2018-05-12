Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Photo: File

KARACHI: Supreme Court Karachi registry has directed the relevant commission — formed to check the quality of milk being sold in the market — to continue scrutiny of packaged and spurious milk.

During a hearing Saturday on sale of substandard milk, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that ban should be lifted from companies producing positive results on scrutiny reports.

However, he directed the commission to carry out scrutiny again of milk being packed by Millac.

The chief justice observed that quality of milk is a question about the lives of children hence there should be no compromise on the issue.

Moreover, the chief justice ordered that “This is not milk” be printed on the tins and packs of Skimillac milk powder.

Earlier, Supreme Court banned the sale of four companies for selling substandard packaged milk.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to issue at the Karachi Registry, the apex court had ordered the ban to be implemented with immediate effect after laboratory results failed to convince the bench on quality of milk supplied.

While heading a three-member bench, the chief justice had expressed anger over the laboratory results that showed the aforementioned companies to be selling substandard milk in the city.

In his remarks to the counsel of one of the companies, the CJP had observed that it was not milk they were selling, but tea whitener.