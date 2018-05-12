Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: A constitutional petition has been filed against National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the Supreme Court, Geo News reported Saturday.



The petition, which has been filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Noor Ahmed Awan, states that the accountability bureau had released a press statement on May 8 which stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in transferring money to India.

On May 8, NAB had issued a press release stating that will probe alleged laundering of $4.9 billion to India by Nawaz and others.

The press release mentioned that the information was taken from the Migration and Remittance Book 2016. However, the State Bank of Pakistan had rejected this information on September 21, 2016, the petition noted.



The petition further states that the sole purpose of the press release was to malign Nawaz Sharif. The press release has raised questions pertaining to institute's integrity, it mentions.

Orders should be given to investigating the move to issue the press release, the petition said, adding that the NAB chairman should also submit an unconditional apology.

The petition also requests for the NAB chairman to be removed from his post.

'NAB chief should present proof or resign'

On Thursday, Nawaz had demanded the NAB chairman to present proof of money-laundering against him within 24 hours or resign.



"If you fail to present evidence, then you should publicly apologise to the nation and resign," he demanded further.



He made the remarks while addressing a press conference at Punjab House. Nawaz criticised NAB for holding an inquiry against him and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.

"It has been proven now how the head of an institution [NAB] made my media trial a mission," he said.

The former premier continued, "The severity of the allegations cannot be ignored."

Stating that NAB has "lost all its credibility" following "baseless allegations" against him, Nawaz said, "How did this column surface again after four months." He was referring to the media report on which the NAB took notice and launced a probe.