Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

By
Jawad Shoaib

Saturday May 12, 2018

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Supreme Court reinstated the ban on recruitment of public servants in government institutions, dismissing Islamabad High Court’s verdict that struck down the prohibition placed by Election Commission of Pakistan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case on Saturday over ban on recruitment of public servants placed by ECP.

ECP Sindh Commissioner Yousuf Khattak appeared in the court, where he told the judge they placed the ban to ensure transparency in elections. He added they also halted disbursement of development funds and approval of new projects.

The chief justice ordered underway projects be completed and reinstated the ban on approval for new ones, striking down the verdict announced by Islamabad High Court against ECP’s decision.

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

The step seeks to ensure the transparency of the upcoming general elections

The commission placed ban in April on recruitment of public servant and approval of new projects ahead of general elections. The officials said the move aimed at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as incentive.

However, a petition was filed against the decision in Islamabad High Court where the petitioners argued that ECP’s notification was illegal. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Updated 31 minutes ago
SC sends notices sent to 222 people over bank loan waivers

SC sends notices sent to 222 people over bank loan waivers

Updated 51 minutes ago
Ex-MNA’s son, teacher shot dead in North Waziristan

Ex-MNA’s son, teacher shot dead in North Waziristan

Updated 58 minutes ago
Imran Khan is not our favourite, declares CJP

Imran Khan is not our favourite, declares CJP

Updated an hour ago
CJP orders Air Blue to compensate families of 2010 crash victims

CJP orders Air Blue to compensate families of 2010 crash victims

Updated 23 minutes ago
SC temporarily bars PIA from using Markhor logo on planes

SC temporarily bars PIA from using Markhor logo on planes

Updated an hour ago
Yousaf Saleem to become first visually impaired judge in Pakistan

Yousaf Saleem to become first visually impaired judge in Pakistan

Updated an hour ago
At least three dead as over 20 tourists swept away in Neelum Valley bridge collapse

At least three dead as over 20 tourists swept away in Neelum Valley bridge collapse

Updated 2 hours ago
'Missing' KU professor reaches home

'Missing' KU professor reaches home

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM