SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

KARACHI: The Supreme Court reinstated the ban on recruitment of public servants in government institutions, dismissing Islamabad High Court’s verdict that struck down the prohibition placed by Election Commission of Pakistan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case on Saturday over ban on recruitment of public servants placed by ECP.

ECP Sindh Commissioner Yousuf Khattak appeared in the court, where he told the judge they placed the ban to ensure transparency in elections. He added they also halted disbursement of development funds and approval of new projects.



The chief justice ordered underway projects be completed and reinstated the ban on approval for new ones, striking down the verdict announced by Islamabad High Court against ECP’s decision.

The commission placed ban in April on recruitment of public servant and approval of new projects ahead of general elections. The officials said the move aimed at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as incentive.

However, a petition was filed against the decision in Islamabad High Court where the petitioners argued that ECP’s notification was illegal.