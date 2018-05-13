Can't connect right now! retry
'Missing' KU professor reaches home

Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed. Photo taken from Vimeo

KARACHI: A professor of the University of Karachi, who had reportedly gone missing, returned home on Sunday.

According to an association of Karachi University professors, Associate Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed, who was working at the applied chemistry department, was missing since 24 hours.

His family told The News on Saturday that Dr Ahmed had been on campus till 10pm on Friday. At that time, he had informed his wife that he was coming home, but he didn’t. Since then, his mobile phone has remained switched off.

“Some activists have received messages from him in various WhatsApp groups on Saturday morning, but it seems that those messages were not scripted by Dr Riaz; someone else used his cell phone for texting,” a family member said.

The family then contacted a lawyer to file a petition in the Sindh High Court for his safe recovery.

Associate Prof Dr Osama Shafiq, who is one of his close colleagues, said that during the past one year, the third teacher of Karachi University had gone missing, which was an attack on freedom of expression and the right to information.

Another close friend of Dr Ahmed and activist, Sartaj Khan, said that the professor raised his voice for every oppressed person, especially for labourers, minorities and hapless ethnic groups. 

