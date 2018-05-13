CJP orders Air Blue to compensate families of 2010 crash victims

Rescue workers search for survivors in the wreckage. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered Air Blue officials to pay compensation to the remaining families of the victims of 2010 Margalla Hills crash.

The CJP on Saturday had ordered the management of Air Blue to submit details of the cheques submitted to the families of the deceased along with the list of the victims.

During today's hearing, Air Blue's counsel said only some of the families are yet to be compensated.

He added that each family of the victim was paid Rs5 million.

The court observed that it will ensure an interest is paid on the total pending compensation amount.

In 2010, Air Blue flight ED 202 crashed in the federal's capital Margalla Hills killing six crew members and 146 passengers on board. The flight had been travelling from Karachi’s Jinnah’s International Airport to Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport when it crashed.

The plane had lost contact with the control tower shortly before the crash which occurred amid thick fog and heavy rainfall in Islamabad. The plane caught fire after the crash which severely hindered the relief efforts.

