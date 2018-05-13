Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Web Desk

CJP orders Air Blue to compensate families of 2010 crash victims

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 13, 2018

Rescue workers search for survivors in the wreckage. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered Air Blue officials to pay compensation to the remaining families of the victims of 2010 Margalla Hills crash.

The CJP on Saturday had ordered the management of Air Blue to submit details of the cheques submitted to the families of the deceased along with the list of the victims.

During today's hearing, Air Blue's counsel said only some of the families are yet to be compensated.

He added that each family of the victim was paid Rs5 million.

The court observed that it will ensure an interest is paid on the total pending compensation amount.

In 2010, Air Blue flight ED 202 crashed in the federal's capital Margalla Hills killing six crew members and 146 passengers on board. The flight had been travelling from Karachi’s Jinnah’s International Airport to Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport when it crashed. 

The plane had lost contact with the control tower shortly before the crash which occurred amid thick fog and heavy rainfall in Islamabad. The plane caught fire after the crash which severely hindered the relief efforts.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

People want Islamic Pakistan, not ‘Naya Pakistan’: Siraj

 Updated an hour ago
Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

Poet Faiz’s daughter ‘denied permission to participate’ in India conference, says son

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

Mumbai incident: NSC to meet Monday over misleading media statement, says DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

Nawaz’s remarks being twisted out of context, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks back Modi's stance: Sherry Rehman

Updated 7 hours ago
India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

 Updated 10 hours ago
Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

Illegal road-widening: NAB summons Nawaz on May 20

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Nawaz speaking Modi’s language to save concealed assets: Imran

Updated 11 hours ago
SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

SC sends notices to 222 people over bank loan waivers

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM